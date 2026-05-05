Muscat – H E Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, received Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore, in Muscat on Monday.

The two ministers discussed areas of bilateral cooperation and means of promoting these in the fields of energy, transport, digital economy, innovation and others that would strengthen the existing partnership and open wider horizons for achieving mutual interests.

The two sides addressed regional developments and exchanged views on ways to de-escalate tensions, support efforts to achieve calm, promote more meaningful dialogue, and prioritise political and diplomatic solutions, thereby contributing to enhancing regional security and stability, as well as ensuring the free flow of maritime navigation and global supply chains.

The ministers also touched upon the ongoing preparations for the third round of strategic dialogue between the two countries, reflecting the mutual commitment to strengthening institutional consultation frameworks and expanding partnership.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Hosni, Head of Asia and Pacific Department, Luke Goh, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Nordin Said Hashim, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Singapore in Oman, and several other officials from both sides.