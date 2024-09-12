NEW YORK: Qais Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and his accompanying delegation yesterday met with officials United States Administration and Congress, as well as representatives of US companies specialised in the sectors of energy, health, information technology and tourism.

The two sides discussed ways to develop investment and trade partnerships between Oman and the United States. The Omani side showcased investment opportunities available in Oman with the objective of realizing the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The two sides also looked into measures to make optimum use of the Oman-US free trade agreement (FTA).

During the visit, Al Yousef also met with Omani students studying in the states of New York, Washington and Arizona. His delegation toured a number of American cities.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman to the United States of America organized a reception at the Sultan Qaboos Cultural Center in Washington. In a speech on the occasion, Al Yousef outlined the objectives of the visit and its desired outcomes.

For his part, the Vice President of the US Export-Import Bank spoke about the strong bonds between Oman and United States. She expressed appreciation for Oman’s efforts to enhance joint economic cooperation.

The visiting delegation went on tour of the Sultan Qaboos Cultural Center where it was briefed about efforts to spotlight Omani culture and ancient history, as well as Omani heritage valuables collected by Center.

