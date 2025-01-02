Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP)on Tuesday organised the Sanad Service Centres Forum and its accompanying exhibition, themed ‘Empowerment and Sustainable Growth’, at the JW Marriott Hotel, Madinat Al Irfan.

The event was held under the patronage of Dr. Laila bint Ahmed Al Najjar, Minister of Social Development, in the presence of Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, and Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, President of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones.

The forum witnessed participation from distinguished officials, including Dr. Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary for Commerce and Industry and Ibtisam bint Ahmed Al-Farooji, Undersecretary for Investment Promotion.

The event was also attended by prominent CEOs, specialists, representatives from both public and private sectors, and owners of Sanad Service Centres.

The Sanad Service Centres Forum, being held from December 31, 2024 until January 1, 2025, aims to achieve strategic objectives of developing and supporting Sanad Service Centres.Nasra bint Sultan Al Habsi, Director General of Commerce at the MoCIIP, emphasised the significance of Sanad Service Centres, stating: “These centres represent one of the nation’s key initiatives. Since their inception, they have played a pivotal role in supporting the government’s digital transformation journey and creating job opportunities for Omani youth. The growth figures we witness today for these small enterprises underscore the importance of continuing to support them.”

Al Habsi added: “Omani youth are the true wealth of this nation. Investing in their skills and capabilities is an investment in a brighter future. The Ministry is dedicated to providing an appropriate environment that enables them to achieve their aspirations and actively contribute to the country’s development.”

The opening ceremony included a visual presentation about the Sanad Service Centres, highlighting their importance, the services they provide, and the Ministry’s vision to embed the importance of these centres in the minds of the public and the community.

The programme also featured the signing of six agreements and cooperation programmes with private entities, the launch of four new services through Sanad e-portal, and the recognition of outstanding Sanad Service Centre owners and their employees for their exceptional contributions.

Achieving strategic objectives

Mohammed bin Salem Al Mashaikhi, Director of Sanad Service Centres at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, delivered the Ministry’s speech during the forum.

He stated: “In line with the attention His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik places on entrepreneurs in the Sultanate of Oman, and his encouragement for them to embrace self-employment, as well as his belief in their pivotal role in the Omani economy and their integration with large corporations, the Ministry has ensured special attention is given to Sanad Service Centres.”

“These centres are vital for creating job opportunities and contributing to facilitating a more seamless business environment for citizens and residents alike.”

Al Mashaikhi pointed out that the Ministry seeks to make this forum serve as a platform for exchanging experiences and successful practices, as well as exploring ways to improve performance and enhance efficiency in service delivery.

He emphasised that these efforts align with the objectives and aspirations of Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to improve the quality and efficiency of public services and promote digital transformation across all sectors.

Signing agreements

The MoCIIP has signed six agreements and cooperation programmes with various public and private entities to introduce new services through Sanad Service Centres.

These agreements and programmes aim to further develop the Sanad Service Centres system, empower Omani youth, and entrust them with the responsibility of maintaining the achievements made during the previous phase. The goal is to ensure continued high efficiency during the next phase, which will contribute to increasing job opportunities within these centers.

The agreements were signed on behalf of MoCIIP by Dr. Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary for Commerce and Industry, and by the CEOs of the other involved entities.

These agreements span various sectors, including:

* Awasr and Vodafone Oman from the telecommunications sector

* Dhofar Integrated Services Company from the public services

sector

* Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre (Mala’a) from the financial sector

* Al Madina Takaful from the insurance sector

* Bank Sohar from the banking sector

These agreements include the integration of their services with the e-portal of Sanad Service Centres.

Launching new services

During the opening ceremony of the Sanad Service Centres Forum, a set of new services was launched, further strengthening the role of Sanad Service Centres as a key driver of local development and an essential partner in facilitating services for both citizens and residents.

MoCIIP in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, launched the service of certifying medical reports issued by private medical centers in Oman. Additionally, several insurance services were introduced in partnership with SuperJet platform from Gulf Travel Company.

The centres also launched a travel ticket booking service in collaboration with the Godoba platform of Al Raqi Business Company. Moreover, the centers will now offer credit report issuance services in partnership with the Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre (Mala’a).

Recognition of Outstanding Sanad Service Centre owners and employees

In line with the strategic objectives of the Sanad Service Centres and MoCIIP’s commitment to ensuring the continuity of these centers and making them an attractive work environment, outstanding Sanad Service Centre owners and employees were recognised. This recognition is part of the Ministry’s efforts to improve operations and provide services that align with the centers’ esteemed reputation.

The awards aim to foster job stability within the centres and celebrate excellence in service delivery. The recognition included:

* Outstanding centers at the governorate level

* The top three employees at Sanad Service Centres

* The two centres with the highest usage of the Sanad e-portal

* The two users with the highest usage of the Sanad e-portal

* The two users with the highest engagement on the Oman Business Platform

* Two owners of Sanad Service Centres with disabilities

‘Empowerment and Sustainable Growth’ exhibition

To highlight the evolution of Sanad Service Centres over the past 18 years and promote the sustainability of these centres, such as the integration of services, the model Sanad Service Centre, and mobile centers, an accompanying exhibition was opened during the forum. The exhibition emphasised the significance of the Sanad e-portal in delivering services from various entities.

The exhibition showcased the history of Sanad Service Centres, tracing their growth, the services offered, and the technologies and tools utilised to enhance service delivery.

The first licence for Sanad Service Centres was issued in 2006, and today, hundreds across various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, offer the best and fastest e-services to citizens and residents. These centres play a crucial role in promoting digital transformation and contributing to the achievement of Oman’s Vision for e-Government.

The first day of the forum continues with a training workshop titled ‘Excellence in Customer Service,’ presented by Yousef Al Hosani, an expert in etiquette and international protocol. During the workshop, he will discuss the importance of customer service, effective communication skills, and how to engage with customers to build long-term relationships.

The first day of the forum concluded with a meeting between Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, and a group of Sanad Service Centre owners. The meeting focused on discussing ways to enhance and develop the operations of Sanad Service Centres, addressing the challenges they face and exploring strategies for their improvement.

It is noteworthy that Sanad Service Centres have seen a growing demand for their services, with over 1.1 million transactions and e-services completed during the first ten months of 2024. By the end of October 2024, the number of Sanad Service Centres reached 913, providing nearly 2,500 job opportunities. This forum marks the launch of new services aimed at enhancing the efficiency of these centers, further improving the quality of service provided.

The Sanad Service Centres Forum continues its activities, with the second day featuring a workshop discussing development and sustainability in collaboration with the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit. Additionally, two training workshops will be held: one on information security and the other on marketing and promotion skills. The ‘Empowerment and Sustainable Growth’ exhibition will also continue as part of the ongoing events.

