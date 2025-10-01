Muscat – SalamAir has announced new regulations regarding the use of power banks on its flights, effective October 1, 2025. Passengers are now prohibited from using power banks during flights.

Passengers may carry a single power bank with a capacity of up to 100 Wh, provided it is turned off, not used for charging, and stored either in the seat pocket or under the seat. Power banks between 100 Wh and 160 Wh are permitted only with prior approval from SalamAir and must follow the same usage restrictions.

Power banks exceeding 160 Wh are strictly banned on all SalamAir flights. The airline emphasised that these measures are for passenger safety and compliance with international aviation standards.

