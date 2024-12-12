Muscat: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) signed landmark agreements on Wednesday with OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) and TotalEnergies to develop three key renewable Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects: North Solar 100MW PV IPP, Riyah-1 Wind 100MW IPP, and Riyah-2 Wind 100MW IPP.

These projects represent a significant step in PDO’s commitment to sustainability, aligning with Oman’s Vision 2040 and the national target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The North Solar IPP, spanning an area of 3 sqkm – equivalent to 468 football pitches – will generate 100MW of clean, renewable energy.

This utility-scale solar photovoltaic farm, which is scheduled to be commercially operational in Q2 2026, marks a major milestone in PDO’s renewable energy journey. By harnessing solar power, the project will reduce CO2 emissions by over 220,000 tonnes annually and save millions of cubic metres of natural gas each year.

The Riyah-1 and Riyah-2 wind farms, located in Amin and Nimr West, will collectively produce 200MW of clean energy. These two projects, covering an area equivalent to 1,870 football pitches, are expected to be commercially operational by Q4 2026.

Both onshore wind projects will set a remarkable global precedent, with the first oil and gas company as the sole buyer integrating a wind farm into its grid. The wind farms will save millions of cubic metres of gas annually, contributing significantly to cost savings and a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions – collectively by approximately 740,000 tonnes.

H E Eng Salim Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, commended PDO’s leadership in advancing the energy transition. He said, “PDO’s commitment and collaboration with key energy sector partners reflect our collective efforts to achieve the nation’s vision and goals. Today’s event highlights the strength of our national partnership in reducing carbon emissions and advancing the transition to clean energy sources, in line with global trends toward a more sustainable future. This project also reinforces the trust placed in OQ Alternative Energy as a leading developer for this and future initiatives.”

Dr Aflah al Hadhrami, Managing Director of PDO, emphasised the company’s critical role in supporting Oman’s net-zero ambitions, saying, “We are delighted to sign these agreements, which further reinforce our steadfast commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, particularly the diversification of energy sources to ensure sustainable energy security.”

Najla Zuhair al Jamali, Chief Executive of OQ Alternative Energy, said, “Today, we witness a significant milestone in OQAE’s journey as we step forward as the appointed National Champion for Clean Energy in Oman. The energy transition is a significant journey for everyone, but we are actively engaged in planning this journey for Oman, with over 7GW of projects in our pipeline. At OQ, we focus on sustainable growth in Oman’s energy sector and foster partnerships for a smooth energy transition.”

Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President of Renewables at TotalEnergies, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to advancing the energy transition. He said, “This collaboration affirms our ambition to be a key partner in the energy transition and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. By collaborating with PDO and OQAE, we are proud to contribute to Oman’s sustainable energy future and set a precedent for innovation and environmental stewardship for generations to come.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

