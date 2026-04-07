Barka – More than 100 investment opportunities and over 40 investment sites with a combined area exceeding 6mn sqm were unveiled during the Investment Opportunities Forum 2026 in Barka organised by the South Batinah branch of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in cooperation with South Batinah Governor’s Office on Monday.

Held under the theme ‘Sustainable Development and Comprehensive Economic Partnership’, the forum brought together 11 government and private sector entities to highlight the governorate’s growing potential as an attractive destination for investors.

The event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Sabaa bin Hamdan Al Saadi, chief of the General Secretariat for National Celebrations.

Speaking at the forum, officials said the initiatives reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships and enable investors to benefit from available opportunities in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, while reinforcing South Batinah’s position as a competitive investment destination in the sultanate.

Hamood bin Salim Al Saadi, Second Deputy Chairman of OCCI and Chairman of its South Batinah branch, said the outcomes of the forum demonstrate a practical shift in how investment opportunities are presented and linked directly to investors.

He noted that agreements signed during the event reflect a serious commitment to transforming these opportunities into operational projects that stimulate economic activity and enhance value addition in the governorate.

The forum also witnessed the launch of the Investment Opportunities Guide, a comprehensive reference highlighting the investment sites and projects available across the governorate, alongside presentations of successful investment experiences in key sectors.

An accompanying exhibition featured participating entities showcasing their major projects, initiatives and investment-related programmes. The exhibition provided a clear picture of the investment landscape in South Batinah and helped strengthen partnerships while opening new avenues for cooperation between government bodies and investors.

Musallam bin Said Al Hashmi, Governor of South Batinah, said organising the forum reflects the governorate’s strategic direction towards strengthening the investment environment and enhancing its readiness to attract quality projects.

He added that the diverse opportunities presented during the forum highlight the promising economic potential across the governorate’s wilayats and various vital sectors.