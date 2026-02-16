Muscat – The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has announced a landmark year for industrial growth, revealing that new investments across Oman’s economic hubs reached over RO1.4bn in 2025. During the authority’s annual media briefing, leadership confirmed the signing of 325 investment agreements spanning various vital sectors, signaling a robust era of economic diversification and international confidence in the Sultanate’s business environment.

To streamline the transition from initial enquiry to active construction, the authority has officially launched a strategic project tracking platform. This digital initiative monitors the development of major ventures through every stage, including negotiations and the signing of usufruct agreements. By the end of last year, the platform had already registered 294 projects, primarily focused on renewable energy, petrochemicals, food security, fisheries, and minerals.

Furthering the development of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, officials highlighted the commissioning of consultancy services for a comprehensive master plan of the coastal tourist area. Spanning 31sq m, this project is designed to transform the region into a premier destination for global tourism. The initiative aims to enhance the overall quality of life in Duqm while specifically targeting an increase in foreign direct investment through modernised infrastructure and lifestyle-focused urban planning.

