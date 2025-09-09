Muscat – Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), the sultanate’s executive arm for tourism development, announced the acquisition of a strategic stake in the UK-based UnderTheDoormat Group, a leading short-term rental and property technology company.

The investment, valued at RO1.81mn ($4.7mn), comes as part of OMRAN Group’s efforts to drive innovation in the tourism and hospitality sector and expand alternative accommodation options in Oman.

In a press statement, Shabib bin Mohammed al Maamari, Managing Director of Visit Oman, said, “This strategic investment reflects OMRAN’s commitment to adopting innovative solutions that support the diversification of the tourism sector and strengthen digital innovation. Through this partnership with UnderTheDoormat Group, we aim to empower property owners, licensed units, local communities, and SMEs by opening new avenues for business and reinforcing the sultanate’s position as an attractive global tourism destination, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.”

Merilee Karr, Founder and CEO of UnderTheDoormat Group said, “The OMRAN Group investment into UnderTheDoormat Group is a major milestone for the company. It supports our growth strategy in the Gulf region and further enables our global technology expansion in the short term and flexible rental sector globally. Within Oman, combining OMRAN’s vision for tourism growth with our expertise in technology, compliance, and operations, we can create a robust short-term rental framework that empowers property owners, SMEs and communities. Together, we will set new standards for quality and innovation in the region and beyond.”

Through this partnership, OMRAN will roll out a fully integrated digital infrastructure for short-term rentals in Oman. The framework will ensure quality standards and full legal compliance, while enabling SMEs to benefit from advanced digital solutions offered by Hospiria and TrustedStays, enhancing competitiveness and creating growth opportunities locally and internationally.

The investment also paves the way for property owners and local hosts in Oman to list their units on global platforms such as Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, and Homes and Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, supported by targeted marketing campaigns to boost visibility and attract a wider audience of visitors. This will increase the competitiveness of Oman’s tourism sector both regionally and globally.

In a related announcement, and driven by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, OMRAN Group confirmed a strategic partnership between Visit Oman and UnderTheDoormat Group to expand licensed short-term rentals across OMRAN’s Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs): Al Mouj Muscat, Muscat Bay, Jabal Al Sifah, Hawana Salalah.

This initiative represents a practical step in embedding regulated short-term rental solutions within OMRAN Group’s destinations, enabling property owners, investors, and local communities to benefit from advanced digital infrastructure while enhancing the competitiveness of these projects at both regional and international levels.

Beyond diversifying tourism products, this milestone represents a significant step in advancing digital innovation and empowering local communities and SMEs to play an active role in the evolving tourism economy. The partnership is expected to reinforce OMRAN’s pivotal role as a national enabler of tourism and digital innovation, further enhancing Oman’s position on the global tourism map in alignment with the economic and social goals of Oman Vision 2040.

