MUSCAT: Oman’s foreign trade performance in the first half of 2025 shows steady progress in non-oil activity alongside firm investment demand, according to official figures.

Total merchandise exports reached RO 11.5 billion by end-June, with non-oil exports up 9.0% to RO 3.26 billion, driven by mineral products, chemicals and a sharp increase in live animals and animal products. Oil-and-gas exports amounted to RO 7.42 billion, reflecting softer crude and LNG markets compared with the same period of 2024, National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) data indicate.

Re-exports stood at RO 815 million, with higher electrical machinery and equipment partly offset by lower transport equipment and precious metals.

Recorded merchandise imports rose 5.1% to RO 8.41 billion, led by transport equipment (+25.7%) and electrical machinery and equipment (+8.3%). Mineral products were slightly lower year-on-year. The import mix points to ongoing activity in infrastructure, logistics and industrial projects.

Officials note the non-oil momentum aligns with Oman Vision 2040 priorities to broaden the export base, while the rise in machinery and transport equipment underscores continued investment by the public and private sectors.

Non-oil exports recorded gains, led by minerals (up 4.0%), chemicals (up 4.4%), and a sharp 150.3% surge in live animals and animal products. By contrast, energy exports declined across the board, with crude oil down 16.2%, refined products down 15.3% and LNG falling 17.2%. On the import side, major categories included transport equipment worth RO 861 million, electrical machinery and equipment at RO 1.43 billion and mineral products totalling RO 2.24 billion.

With diversification initiatives taking root and logistics capacity expanding, Oman’s trade structure continues to rebalance towards higher value-added non-oil goods. The Government’s focus on investment facilitation, industrial development and export promotion is expected to support trade performance over the remainder of the year, while hydrocarbon receipts will reflect prevailing global energy conditions.

