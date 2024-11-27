Muscat – The Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (PASME) hosted a dialogue session in Muscat today, focusing on enhancing the role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Oman’s special economic zones and free zones.

The session brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, financial institutions, and SME owners, to explore ways to involve SMEs in business opportunities, encourage innovation in economic sectors, and improve the overall business environment. The discussion also aimed to develop supportive policies and strategies to attract investments and drive growth in this vital sector.

Key topics included legislation for SMEs in economic zones, financing mechanisms, available investment opportunities, and the enablers supporting the SME sector. Participants also addressed fees and licensing requirements in these zones.

Statistics revealed that 545 SMEs currently operate in special economic zones and free zones, spanning 192 distinct activities.

The session was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidi, Chairman of the General Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones; Her Excellency Halima bint Rashid al Zar’iah, Chairperson of PASME; and representatives from entities such as the Industrial Innovation Academy and the Development Bank. Entrepreneurs from economic zones were also actively engaged in the discussions.

The initiative underscores Oman’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and empowering SMEs to contribute to economic diversification and development.

