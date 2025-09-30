MUSCAT: In a strategic step that enhances integration between government institutions and strengthens the energy sector’s role in serving society and achieving sustainable development, the Ministry of Social Development has announced the launch of the Energy Sector Social Responsibility Development Foundation. This was established under Ministerial Decision 323/2025 issued on September 23, 2025. The foundation will serve as the umbrella organisation for social responsibility initiatives and programmes in the energy sector, ensuring sustainable positive impact across social, economic and environmental fields.

Commenting on the launch, Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MoEM), said: “The establishment of the Energy Sector Social Responsibility Development Foundation marks a new phase in directing the contributions of the energy sector towards long-term projects with lasting impact. Through this foundation, we aim to transform social responsibility efforts into an institutional framework capable of supporting communities, empowering youth, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship; and making an active contribution to achieving the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 — especially in the areas of quality of life, human development and economic sustainability. This builds on the energy sector’s longstanding contributions to community initiatives in Oman and today we are elevating those efforts to be more organised and effective”.

The foundation is based on a comprehensive vision to promote sustainable development and serve the community within the framework of the energy sector’s responsibility. Its objectives include developing human capital through support for educational, training and qualification programmes, empowering youth to enter the labour market with future-ready skills suited to promising sectors and contributing to the development of community, educational, health and social infrastructure — enhancing welfare and creating sustainable living environments. It will also support national and charitable initiatives in partnership with public and private entities to deliver projects with tangible community impact.

Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals

Another key goal is to strengthen local value creation by supporting and empowering small and medium enterprises, promoting entrepreneurship and encouraging local innovation to generate jobs and develop the national economy. The foundation will also empower youth and entrepreneurs through leadership programmes and innovative initiatives that prepare a generation capable of advancing community development.

It places special importance on health, safety and the environment by launching awareness campaigns and training programmes to strengthen public health, occupational safety and environmental protection, aligning with sustainable development goals and national environmental policies. In addition, it will work to preserve cultural identity and develop community tourism by supporting cultural, heritage and sustainable tourism initiatives as important social and economic contributors.

The idea of establishing the foundation arose from the need to organise the sector’s community contributions under a unified institutional framework that ensures transparency and directs resources to strategic projects consistent with national sustainable development strategies. The Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the companies in the sector have, for decades, supported community initiatives, but there was a pressing need for a legal entity to manage these contributions more effectively and ensure their sustainability. The foundation reflects the Ministry’s approach to strengthening governance and shared responsibility, providing the sector with a single executive mechanism to bring companies together, coordinate efforts and allow for scientific, systematic measurement of social impact.

The foundation’s capital has been set at not less than RO 1 million. It will be funded through community financial contributions owed to the Ministry of Energy and Minerals under concession agreements with companies, along with investment returns, annual membership fees and other support approved by the Board of Directors. The Board — appointed by the Minister of Energy and Minerals — will include representatives from the ministry and the energy sector companies, ensuring balanced representation and integrated decision-making. Membership terms will last three years, renewable, supporting continuity in institutional work.

The foundation is expected to bring about a qualitative transformation in maximising the social responsibility impact of the sector by directing community spending towards strategic projects that address societal priorities and align with the state’s sustainable development programmes. It will support national capacity-building, empower SMEs, stimulate local innovation and contribute to quality-of-life improvements through infrastructure and social services projects. The foundation will also provide a monitoring and evaluation framework to measure the real social impact of these projects, ensuring transparency, efficiency and continuous added value.



