Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, represented by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, signed in Muscat on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of tourism, based on the desire of the two countries to boost cooperation between them in this field.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman by Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and on behalf of the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal by Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Through this memorandum, the two sides will work to develop bilateral cooperation in various fields related to tourism that include encouraging tourism investments, establishing hotels, developing tourism facilities, and enhancing expertise in hotel management.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

