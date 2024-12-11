MUSCAT: After years of deliberation, transformative development projects are finally underway to reshape the iconic Muttrah Waterfront, one of Oman’s most popular tourist destinations.

Key among these initiatives is the Muttrah Cable Car project, which commenced last week and promises a world-class experience for visitors to the capital. According to a source from the main contractor, this will be the longest cable car route over the sea in the Middle East. The route will feature three stations, starting from the fish market, stopping at Al Riyam Park and concluding at Al Khabou Park.

Simultaneously, efforts to enhance the visual appeal of the Muttrah Souq façade are gaining momentum. Eight companies have shown interest in consultancy services to address visual distortions and propose architectural and detailed design solutions in collaboration with relevant authorities.

In another major initiative, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT), in partnership with Asyad Group, has signed an agreement to manage, operate and develop Port Sultan Qaboos (PSQ) in Muscat. This agreement aims to boost tourism and commercial activities, stimulate local economic growth, improve logistics connectivity and attract foreign investment. A feasibility study for the port’s development and operation is also part of the agenda.

Additionally, Muttrah Square, designed by aspiring Omani architects, is set to become a new landmark. The project, led by Muscat Municipality, includes a pedestrian bridge offering panoramic views of the waterfront and surrounding landmarks.

Other improvements, such as expanded parking facilities and business opportunities for cafés and restaurants, are also being developed in collaboration with the local community.

These initiatives reflect a concerted effort to enhance Muttrah’s charm and functionality, ensuring it remains a vibrant hub for both residents and visitors.

