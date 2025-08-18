Muscat: The last date to submit for prebid clarification is August 26, with the next day the deadline to submit bids for the construction of Balance Works for dualization of Adam- Thumrait Road (Sultan Said bin Taimour Road Part 1 and 3A).

It may be noted that this tender for the same stretch was first floated in October 2024.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), the scope of the work includes the design and construction of junctions before and after the Qarn Alam Road (right-in, right-out junction).

A right-in, right-out (RIRO) junction is a type of three-way road intersection where traffic is restricted to only allowing right turns both into and out of the side road. This means vehicles can only enter the main road by turning right and can only exit the main road by turning right.

The design and construction of a 5 Km dual carriageway from Haima Roundabout toward Al Duqm, rehabilitation of the service road located in front of Al Wusta Roads Department and Wali Office, for a length of approximately 4.5 km, and the design and Construction of asphalt parking lots of an area around 25,000 sqm.

In May this year, MTCIT signed the agreements to implement the third, fourth, and fifth sections of the

project to close the final gap in the ), creating a continuous link between Muscat and Dhofar.

The completion of the project was expected to enhance connectivity between the north and south of the country.

Currently, the 317km stretch between Adam and Haima is complete as part of the country's longest dual carriageway.

