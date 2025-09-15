Muscat: Muscat Municipality participated in the 34th edition of the COMEX Global Technology Expo 2025, held from 8 to 11 September at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The participation showcased the municipality’s achievements in digital transformation and the readiness of its electronic systems, highlighting digital services for citizens and residents, as well as current and future service projects aimed at improving the quality of life in Muscat.

These efforts are in line with the municipality’s vision of building a Smart and Sustainable City.

As part of its presence, the municipality organised a series of specialised workshops that highlighted its key digital initiatives.

Among them was the Unified Municipal System, an important step towards standardising procedures and improving municipal efficiency, serving as a roadmap for developing smart cities in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The workshops also introduced Muscat Governorate’s digital services, designed to simplify access to services for citizens and residents.

Commenting on the participation, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, said, “We are committed to participating annually in the COMEX Global Technology Expo to highlight our digital achievements and progress in digital transformation. The event allows us to showcase the latest technologies in municipal work, exchange expertise with participating institutions, and engage with the community to learn from their experiences.”

“This reflects our dedication to employing innovation and modern technologies to provide an integrated, high-quality and efficient experience for beneficiaries, while contributing to the goals of Oman Vision 2040 to build a knowledge- and innovation-based digital economy that meets the needs of the modern era,” he further added.

During the event, the municipality also launched its new website, featuring a modern and user-friendly design. The site offers integrated digital services for individuals, government entities and the private sector, with accessible and flexible features for people with special needs.

In recognition of its achievements in cybersecurity, Muscat Municipality received the Hadatha Initiative Excellence Award in Cybersecurity 2025 in the government institutions category.

The award, overseen by the National Centre for Information Security at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, honours local talent, innovators, initiatives, and government entities. The municipality was recognised during the opening of the Hadatha Cybersecurity Industry Forum, held on the sidelines of COMEX 2025, for achieving a high ranking in the 2025 National Cybersecurity Index.

COMEX is one of the largest platforms specialising in modern technology, offering opportunities for local and international companies and organisations to showcase the latest developments in technology and innovation. The exhibition also serves as a hub for professionals and enthusiasts in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies, featuring diverse activities and specialised workshops in cutting-edge areas.

