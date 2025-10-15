Muscat: Muscat Municipality has announced a public tender for the development of the Friday Market project in the Wilayat of Muttrah. The project will be established in Wadi Kabir across two plots with a combined area of 5,722 sqm and 3,554 sqm, respectively.

Under the tender, investors are invited to develop a commercial building on Plot No 184 and to undertake development works on Plot No 285.

The proposed building on Plot 184 will comprise two floors, each measuring 274 sqm, with a total built-up area of 548 sqm. It will include a staircase, elevator and emergency exits.

A rear building, also part of the development, will feature two floors of 1,422 sqm each, bringing the total built-up area to 2,844 sqm. It will include 10 retail units per floor, with each shop covering approximately 60 sqm, alongside shared facilities such as restrooms, staircases, elevators, and emergency exits.

Plot 185 will be allocated for parking facilities, designed with proper entrances and exits, pedestrian walkways, landscaping and lighting.

According to Muscat Municipality, the project will be implemented under a 20-year investment contract.

