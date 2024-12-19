Muscat – Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has introduced mobile laboratories to test fuel pumps with the aim of ensuring rapid response, accuracy and reliability in measuring fuel quantities and quality provided to consumers. Initially, the service will be available in three governorates – Muscat, Dhofar and North Batinah.

Imad Khamis al Shukaili, Director General of Standards and Metrology at MoCIIP, stated that the mobile lab service is the first of its kind in the sultanate and the second in the GCC.

The mobile labs initiative aims to reduce complaints, prevent manipulation and ensure correct quantities provided to consumers, ultimately enhancing consumer satisfaction and instilling confidence in the control over fuel stations

Shukaili added that the mobile labs will facilitate ensuring fuel station owners comply with local and international regulations and standards, and thereby avoid penalties and fines related to non-compliance in fuel quantities and types.

The mobile labs are the ideal choice for MoCIIP to ensure quality and compliance.

Shukaili further explained that the mobile labs will be equipped with advanced devices to verify the type of fuel, ensuring that the fuel provided – M91, M95, M98 etc – is in compliance with standards. This will enhance consumer confidence as well as ensure that station owners meet the required fuel specifications.

The service will be rolled out in phases, starting with three mobile lab units that will cover all stations in the governorates of Muscat, North Batinah and Dhofar. MoCIIP plans to expand the service by adding more units to cover all governorates.

