Muscat – The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) on Thursday signed a new mining concession agreement with Al Tamman Indsil FerroChrome Company for exploration and mining in concession area No. 22-D in the North Sharqiyah Governorate.

The concession area covers 790 square kilometers and is characterised by a set of ophiolite rocks that contain indicators of valuable ores, including copper and chromium.

Under the agreement, the company is required to carry out a comprehensive exploration programme during the first two years. This will include topographic and geophysical surveys using remote sensing techniques and the preparation of detailed geological maps for a significant portion of the area.

The programme also entails precise geochemical and physical analyses, as well as the implementation of an extensive drilling campaign of up to 250 boreholes, each averaging 35 meters in depth.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of Oman by H E Eng Salim Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, and Dr Roman Lorf, acting on behalf of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Tamman Indsil FerroChrome Company.

The Minister of Energy and Minerals highlighted the significant development observed in the minerals sector, which has been driven by MEM’s approach over the past years. This approach focuses on achieving a balance between the expansion of mining activities and the economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

H E Aufi emphasised that the ministry’s efforts were reflected in the identification of concession areas that are offered for bidding in accordance with the principles of transparency and equal opportunity.

