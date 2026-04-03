Muscat --- The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resourceshighlighted, in a media briefing held today, the most prominent initiatives andprojects achieved during 2025, as well as the strategic directions for thecurrent year.

Dr.Saud Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources,stated that the Ministry's strategic objectives include managing and developingagricultural, livestock, and fisheries wealth, as well as water resources, toensure their sustainability and their contribution to the Gross DomesticProduct (GDP). He added that these objectives aim to enhance the food and watersecurity system through effective policies, regulations, legislation, andprograms.

Hefurther noted that the Ministry seeks to ensure food safety and quality inaccordance with regulations and legislation and to follow up on theirimplementation. He emphasized that the Ministry also aims to preserve the intellectualand physical heritage and appropriate traditional practices associated withagricultural and fisheries wealth and water resources while seeking to developthem. Furthermore, the Ministry is working to increase investment opportunitiesin the fields of plant and animal agriculture, fisheries, and water resources,and to enhance their added value and associated services.

AlHabsi explained that the Sultanate of Oman possesses environmental and climaticdiversity represented by 5.5 million acres of agricultural or reclaimable land,which accounts for 7.5 percent of the total land area. He pointed out thatthere are 355,000 acres of total agricultural holdings, while the cultivatedarea reached approximately 312,000 acres by the end of 2024.

Hehighlighted that the Sultanate of Oman possesses a large and diverse stock offish and marine life, with 24 existing ports in addition to numerous fishlanding sites along the coasts.

The Minister noted that the number of existing fish markets has reached 62, with 1,220 fish marketing shops and 119 existing fish factories in the Sultanate of Oman. Hestated that there are 89 bottled water factories with a production capacity of8,335.5 cubic meters per day, and 92 main water desalination plants producing 455.36million cubic meters. Meanwhile, the number of main treated water plantsreached 67, producing 119.5 million cubic meters.

AlHabsi added that the Sultanate of Oman possesses 35 food safety and qualitylaboratories, including 12 municipal laboratories in the governorates and 23 private laboratories. He pointed out that there are numerous investmentfacilities for food security projects provided by the Ministry, including theprovision of land, licenses, financing facilities, exemptions, regulatoryincentives, and support for modern technologies to ensure sustainableinvestment.

Healso mentioned an investment incentive provided by the Ministry to investorsthrough tax exemptions for several food commodities to encourage and stimulateeconomic growth, in addition to providing subsidized prices for food securityprojects, which reduces the operational costs of investment projects.

The Minister said that the number of productive projects and initiativesimplemented for rural women and female agricultural entrepreneurs reached 15 projects, benefiting 2,579 individuals. This includes 1,627 beneficiaries inthe project to develop rural women’s empowerment capabilities and 15 beneficiaries from the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund.

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