Muscat – As part of efforts to promote Oman’s tourism potential in international markets, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) is hosting a delegation from leading Chinese travel companies on a familiarisation visit to the sultanate.

The visit aims to highlight Oman’s diverse attractions, from its natural landscapes and desert and mountain environments to its historical and cultural heritage.

Through the initiative, MHT seeks to strengthen Oman’s presence in the Chinese market, one of the world’s largest sources of outbound tourists, and to support the growth of the sultanate’s tourism sector.

The programme includes field visits to prominent tourist sites and meetings with Omani tourism stakeholders to enhance cooperation, exchange expertise, and explore strategies for attracting more Chinese visitors.

Earlier this year, in March, MHT launched its 2025 promotional campaign to consolidate Oman’s position as a global tourist destination. As part of the campaign, the sultanate plans to open new tourism representative offices in China, Russia, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Latin America.

Agreements will be signed with over 80 international tourism companies for joint promotional campaigns targeting Belgium, China, India, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, Britain, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the Nordic countries and Gulf states.

The campaign will also feature advertising in public transport systems, major shopping centres and on road signs in high-footfall areas. More than 50 media campaigns are planned with international outlets, alongside television promotions to boost Oman’s global visibility.

To further showcase the sultanate’s offerings, over 100 familiarisation trips will be organised for tourism companies and international media representatives.

