Muscat – On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, H H Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received in his office Dr Abdullah Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways of promoting these to serve joint interests. They also discussed issues of common concern.

Oman and Maldives also held a session of political talks headed by Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, and Khaleel.

During the session, the two sides reviewed the historic relations between the two countries. Both sides underscored keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of diplomacy, the economy and tourism in a manner that serves mutual interests.

Further, the ministers signed a memorandum of understanding pertaining to political consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries reflecting commitment of both sides to boost coordination and joint action.

The session was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz Mohammed al Hosni, Head of Asia and Pacific Department at Foreign Ministry, and several senior officials from both sides.

