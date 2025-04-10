Abu Dhabi – Fertiglobe, ADNOC's low-carbon ammonia platform, announced the annual general assembly’s approval for disbursing $125 million in cash dividends for the second half (H2) of 2025.

The shareholders greenlighted a dividend of 5.50 fils per share, bringing the full-year dividends to $275 million, according to a press release.

The cumulative distributions since Fertiglobe’s initial public offering (IPO) in 2021 amounted to $2.50 billion, representing one of the highest dividend yields and total return metrics in the industry and on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Share Buyback Program

During the same meeting, the shareholders also passed proposal to repurchase up to 2.50% of its outstanding shares, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

This aligns with the ADX-listed group’s commitment to deliver attractive and stable shareholder returns.

Fertiglobe will conduct the share buyback through open-market transactions in accordance with ADX regulations, with the quantity of repurchased shares dependent on market conditions and other factors.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of Fertiglobe, said: “2024 marked a year of important milestones for Fertiglobe as it continued to strengthen its performance and fully integrate into the ADNOC ecosystem.”

Al Jaber noted: “As we look ahead, Fertiglobe will play a key role in supporting ADNOC’s global growth strategy, unlocking new market opportunities, and accelerating its journey to becoming a champion of sustainable industrial solutions.”

Ahmed El Hoshy, CEO of Fertiglobe, commented: “Our proposed share buyback reflects our confidence in our future, as we remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders, enhancing returns and reinforcing the strength of our financial position.”

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher