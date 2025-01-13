Muscat – In 2024, Oman made impressive strides across a range of global competitiveness indices, highlighting the success of the sultanate’s robust transformation strategies in economic growth, digital development, environmental sustainability, and governance. These significant achievements underscore the sultanate’s determination to position itself as a competitive, forward-looking economy on the global stage.

Among the most notable achievements was Oman’s remarkable rise in the Environmental Performance Index, where the country advanced 95 places, climbing from 149th to 54th globally. In an earlier statement, H E Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, attributed this leap to national efforts, underscoring the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

In the Economic Freedom Index, Oman jumped 39 places, now ranking 56th globally, up from 95th. The sultanate also made progress in the UN’s e-Government Development Index, advancing nine places from 50th to 41st. These achievements highlight Oman’s focus on governance, transparency, and digital transformation.

H E Saqri explained that these improvements are not merely numerical gains but have deeper implications for Oman’s development. “These rankings show our commitment to the ambitious goals of Oman Vision 2040 and demonstrate the effectiveness of integrated development policies.”

Oman has also made remarkable progress in the digital sphere, with significant gains across key global benchmarks. According to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), the sultanate is increasingly making its mark in the digital economy.

In the Network Readiness Index, Oman climbed four places to rank 50th, a crucial measure of a country’s ability to harness information and communication technologies effectively. Additionally, in the e-Government Development Index, Oman achieved a noteworthy nine-place improvement, moving from 50th in 2022 to 41st in 2024. These achievements highlight Oman’s strides in integrating technology into public services and governance.

In cybersecurity, Oman continues to be one of the global leaders with 97.02 points in the Global Cybersecurity Index for 2024. This progress reflects the sultanate’s rigorous efforts to enhance digital security measures and protect its growing digital infrastructure.

Oman also made notable progress in the Artificial Intelligence Readiness Index, climbing five positions to 45th in 2024. This advancement aligns with the government’s focus on leveraging AI to foster innovation across various sectors.

These achievements stem from the National Programme for Digital Economy, which includes multiple strategic initiatives such as the Government Digital Transformation Programme, the National Artificial Intelligence Programme, and the Advanced Digital Technologies Programme. The Cybersecurity Industry Programme and the Digital Infrastructure Programme have also played pivotal roles in strengthening Oman’s digital landscape.

The Ministry of Economy also reviewed the gains made during the 10th Five-Year Development Plan (2021-2025), which include strategic programmes, legislative developments and regulatory reforms. These efforts have bolstered the sultanate’s financial sustainability, improved the business environment and expanded digital government services.

Oman is currently preparing to join the World Bank’s Business Readiness Index in 2025, a critical indicator that assesses governments’ efforts in fostering private sector growth.

The National Competitiveness Office said it is working closely with international bodies, such as World Economic Forum and the World Bank, leading efforts to improve Oman’s performance across key global indices.

“Our progress on global indices is a clear indication of the path we are on – a path of sustainable growth and competitiveness on the world stage,” H E Saqri stated.

