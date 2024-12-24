Muscat – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth & Water Resources (MAFWR) has announced that, from December 24, 2024, it will no longer accept applications for fish licenses. This includes licenses for commercial fishing vessels using the enclosure and surface trawl system for small pelagic fish and tuna, as well as those employing nets for squid fishing. Licenses for coastal fishing vessels operating with the hemming system and those using the line system will also be suspended, with the latter set to take effect from December 25, 2024.

The Ministry further stated that purchasing or constructing fishing vessels without obtaining prior approval remains a violation of the law. Those found in breach of the regulations will face legal consequences under Article (58) of the Living Aquatic Resources Law and its executive regulations. The Ministry also stated that it will not be held responsible for any financial consequences resulting from such violations.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

