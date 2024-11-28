MUSCAT: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has initiated formal development of A’Thuraya City – the latest in a portfolio of signature urban residential developments designed to offer upscale, yet sustainable, housing opportunities to predominantly local, but also, international investors.

Set in the hills overlooking the Muscat Expressway off Al Azaiba, A’Thuraya City will add to a series of new destinations being established by the Ministry in line with goals set out in the Oman National Spatial Strategy 2040 (ONSS). Other landmark big-ticket urban schemes currently in various stages of development across the country include Sultan Haitham City, Al Khuwair Downtown, Oman Mountain Destination, and Salalah Future City.

As a first step in the implementation of A’Thuraya City, the Ministry has floated a tender for enabling works covering Phase 1 of the development. The selected contractor will be required to undertake earthworks to enable the construction of access roads, construct culverts and a retaining wall, and generally prepare the site for future phases of construction.

A’Thuraya City is set to be one of Muscat’s new “desirable destinations”, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

“Promising an escape from the bustling city amongst the soul-stirring serenity of the mountains, A’Thuraya City will become one of the most desirable destinations within Oman’s capital. Dramatic peaks, steep cliffs and lush valleys welcome residents home while all the attractions of the city still lie in commutable distance. Designed to deliver luxury at every turn, this urban retreat celebrates the majesty of its setting through the conscious design and considered development principles at the core of the ONSS,” it explained in a backgrounder on the project.

Complementing the wide selection of villas planned within the urban development, A’Thuraya City will also feature cutting-edge, dining, retail and recreational facilities, along with high-end wellness centres.

Sustainability will be an overarching feature of the project’s design. “A’Thuraya City honours its breathtaking location through smart design that celebrates its majesty, but also integrates innovations wherever possible that preserve natural resources, such as water. Further to this, strategic spatial planning ensures that the city is as walkable as possible, lessening reliance on transport and simultaneously reducing the carbon footprint,” the Ministry added.

Interested contractors have until December 25, 2024, to submit their bids for Phase 1 of the project.

