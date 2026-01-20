Muscat – A major new landmark development has been announced in Sultan Haitham City following the signing of a development agreement between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Al Adrak Group.

The agreement, signed today, marks a significant milestone in the continued development of Sultan Haitham City, one of Oman’s most ambitious urban projects. Valued at RO 185 mn (USD 0.42 bn), the project will be developed over an area of approximately 460,000 sq m and will be located in Neighbourhood 6 (C, D).

The development agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr Khalfan bin Saeed bin Mubarak al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, and Dr Thomas Alexander, Chairman of Al Adrak Group.

The agreement reflects the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to partnering with leading private sector developers to deliver high-quality, sustainable urban communities that align with Oman Vision 2040. The project is expected to play a key role in enhancing the residential and investment appeal of Sultan Haitham City as it continues to rapidly evolve.

Al Adrak Group, a prominent player in Oman’s real estate and infrastructure landscape, brings extensive experience and a strong track record to the development. Through its real estate arm, Adante Realty, the Group is currently delivering Yenaier Residences, a signature project that is already underway and gaining strong market attention. Notably, the signing of this development agreement coincides with Adante Realty celebrating its one-year anniversary, marking an important milestone in the company’s growth and its expanding contribution to Oman’s real estate sector.

This new development further strengthens Sultan Haitham City’s position as a future-ready urban destination and underscores the importance of public–private collaboration in shaping Oman’s next generation of cities.

