Muscat: Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion met in his office with Abbas Aliabadi Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed means of enhancing economic, business and investment relations between Oman and Iran, as well as boosting trade exchange.

Further, they touched on investment opportunities and related information in a bid to attract Iranian investors to invest in Oman, especially in the fields of industry, tourism, mining, food security and logistics.

The two ministers also shed light on private-sector projects in the two countries.

Moreover, the meeting was attended by Dr Saleh Said Masn, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Ali Najafi Khoshroudi, Ambassador of Iran to Oman and officials from both sides.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).