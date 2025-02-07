New Delhi: The Sultanate of Oman’s embassy in New Delhi, the Republic of India, on Thursday hosted interactive roundtable meetings to explore investment opportunities between the two countries in various vital sectors, such as food, pharmaceuticals, medical products, agriculture, information technology, petrochemicals and energy.

The meetings aim to boost economic and investment cooperation. Several officials, business-people and economic experts took part in the meetings.

Moreover, the meetings highlighted the business environment in the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the prominent incentives offered to foreign investors in special economic zones, free zones and industrial cities in Oman.

During the event, a session was held on the future of economic relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of India.

