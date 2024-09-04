Muscat: Organized by Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Oman-India Business Forum convened in Muscat today. The forum reviewed joint investment opportunities between the two countries in commercial sectors.

OCCI Board Member Eng. Ridha Juma Al Saleh said in a statement that the forum constituted a platform for Omani and Indian companies to explore investment opportunities in key sectors like food security, building materials, petroleum and pharmaceutical products, jewellery and textile and plastic industries.

Al Saleh added that the two countries recently saw remarkable growth in bilateral trade and engaged in developing a comprehensive economic partnership. He pointed out that the value of bilateral commercial exchange stood at RO 1.2 billion ($3.1 billion) by the end of 2024.

Business owners from the two sides held bilateral meetings to discuss measures for upgrading cooperation, consolidating ties, exchanging expertise and information and assessing investment opportunities, said Al Saleh.

