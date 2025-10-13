Heavy thunderstorms are expected in the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah (mountains), Al Dhahirah (mountains), and South al Batinah (mountains) between 12 pm and 8 pm on Sunday.

Due to the Sultanate of Oman's weather being affected by a low-pressure trough and the potential for thunderstorms, the Civil Aviation Authority has urged everyone to exercise caution and care.

Clear to partly cloudy over parts of the North Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, and Al Dhahirah Governorates.

Skies will be generally clear over the rest of the Sultanate of Oman's Governorates with chances of downdraft winds (20-45 knots), flash floods in wadis, and poor horizontal visibility, as well as hail.

