For more than five decades, the Sultanate of Oman has systematically been developing its health care system from a basic system into one of the most sophisticated in the region. These days, the country focuses not only on increasing the accessibility of the health care services but also on developing a self-sufficient health care industry through the local production of medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

The Healthcare Evolution

Oman’s health care system in 1970 consisted of a small number of hospitals and a handful of doctors. Oman now has an extensive health system including advanced tertiary care hospitals, regional hospitals and primary health care centres. Access to these services is free or heavily subsidised, which is a core component of the government’s strategy since the nation’s renaissance.

This achievement comes on the back of significant investment in health. Oman has controlled communicable diseases like polio and malaria, enhanced maternal and child health; and increased life expectancy. Oman’s progress is repeatedly recognised by the World Health Organization as a model in the region.

Despite progress, emerging challenges remain. Diabetes, cancers and heart diseases are becoming the leading causes of death. To address the issue, the Ministry of Health has broadened the scope of specialised services, introduced prevention initiatives and modernised infrastructure, especially through telemedicine and electronic health records.

Lessons from the Pandemic

The global supply chain issues during the pandemic exposed Oman’s vulnerabilities, which hampered the country’s access to essential medical supplies. The pandemic also emphasised the need to improve the country’s infrastructure concerning the supply of essential medical and diagnostic tools, such as PPE and diagnostic kits.

As a result of the issues during the pandemic, Oman has accelerated the initiatives aimed towards the local manufacturing of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. An official from the Ministry of Health stated that “Health security depends not only on hospitals and doctors, but also on the ability to manufacture essential supplies within our borders”, during an industry forum.

Localisation Strategy

The struggle to establish the medical industries is directly linked with Oman Vision 2040, the country’s action plan for achieving economic diversification and resilience. As part of Oman Vision 2040, the plan also aims to improve local manufacturing capacity regarding the supply of medical products and equipment, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines and medical technologies.

The industrial areas designated for healthcare manufacturing include Suhar, Al Duqm and Salalah. These zones are managed by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), which offers attractive incentives for investment. Multinational companies are being partnered with to set up drug manufacturing plants in the Sultanate of Oman. Initially, the focus will be on manufacturing generic drugs.

There has also been a shift in the local supply chain. Small and medium-sized enterprises have entered the market and are now manufacturing consumables, including masks, gloves and testing kits, which were previously imported in full.

Research and Human Capital.

The Sultanate of Oman is also focusing on research and development to further its localisation strategies. Universities and research institutes are working with international collaborators in the areas of biotechnology, pharmaceutical sciences and clinical trials. These efforts not only drive innovation, but also ensure that the solutions and products are tailored to the precise requirements of the Omani people.

The creation of skilled human capital is equally imperative. To ensure that Omani nationals are equipped to take up positions in the new medical industry, the pharmaceutical, biomedical engineering and laboratory science training programmes are being augmented. This is important in lessening the dependence on foreign professionals and helps in establishing enduring employment opportunities for young graduates.

The Road Ahead

The healthcare journey of Oman reflects the remarkable progress made over the years as well as the ambition the country hopes to achieve. Faster to treat the entire populace rather than looking to the decentralisation of population, Oman is now focusing on securing the future of the population as well as making the country self-sufficient in upstream healthcare industries.

If successful, the Sultanate of Oman will address health issues as well as position the country as a leader in the region’s medical manufacturing and innovation industries. In the face of unpredicted natural calamities and health crises, Oman’s strategy of blending healthcare excellence and self-sufficiency through innovation alongside industrial independence may well prove crucial.

