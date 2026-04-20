MUSCAT - Omani exports of silica sand — an increasingly important input for global solar panel manufacturing and electronics industries — are set to increase following a key logistics agreement signed by a leading producer to support the overseas shipment of the industrial mineral.

Earlier this week, the Earth Sciences Consultancy Centre (ESCC) announced the signing of a “logistics services agreement” with Asyad Terminals Duqm LLC, part of Asyad Group, to facilitate silica sand export operations through the Port of Duqm.

In a statement, the geo-consultancy firm said the pact also aims to streamline the export of silica sand being extracted by ESCC from the Mahout area, strengthening supply chains, maximising the utilisation of natural resources and supporting the growth of Oman’s industrial and logistics sectors.

Dr Mohammed bin Hilal al Kindi, CEO of ESCC, added in a post: “The agreement with Asyad at the Port of Duqm represents an important support to facilitate the export of silica sands and enhance the efficiency of supply chains. It’s an important step for ESCC, helping streamline our silica sand exports and strengthen the supply chain”.

Last September, state-owned mining investment firm Minerals Development Oman (MDO) announced the start of production at its Silica Sand Project in the Wilayat of Mahout within exploration Block F51. ESCC is partnering with MDO on the development of silica resources across the 2,156 km² concession, beginning with a 5 km² development area. Initial output is targeted at 100,000 tonnes of high-purity silica annually, with total reserves estimated at around 47 million tonnes.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals, together with MDO and ESCC, has also expressed interest in advancing local value creation from this strategic industrial mineral. One proposal under consideration is the development of a silica-based industrial cluster at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), aligned with Oman’s broader ambition to expand industries such as glass, ferrosilicon and solar panel manufacturing in support of the national clean energy transition.

Leveraging Oman’s abundant high-purity silica resources, the proposed cluster is expected to strengthen industrial diversification and increase in-country value addition. Glass and ferrosilicon production would convert raw minerals into higher-value inputs for the construction, automotive and metallurgical sectors, while solar panel manufacturing would directly support the country’s growing renewable energy programme and deepen its integration into global clean-tech supply chains.

Collectively, these developments could help catalyse downstream manufacturing ecosystems, attract foreign investment, create skilled employment, expand non-oil exports and reinforce Oman’s positioning as a regional hub for low-carbon, mineral-based industrial development.

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