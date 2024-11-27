Duqm, Oman – As part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of emergency response, Oman Airports, under the supervision of the Civil Aviation Authority, has announced the execution of a full-scale emergency exercise at Duqm Airport this morning, Wednesday, November 27, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

During the exercise, there will be noticeable movement of police and ambulance vehicles to and from the airport and hospitals. However, all necessary arrangements have been made in collaboration with key strategic partners to ensure that airport operations and traffic flow remain unaffected throughout the exercise.

This drill involves a wide range of agencies, including the Royal Oman Police, the Ministry of Health, the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority, the Special Economic Zone in Duqm, TRANSOM Handling, Salam Air, Duqm Refinery, Renaissance Village Duqm, and Kims Hospital.

Oman Airports appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation as it continues to ensure the safety and preparedness of all involved in the event.