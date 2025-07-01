MUSCAT - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is in the process of appointing a consultancy firm to select a site for the newly announced airport at the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

Speaking at the media briefing last week, CAA Chairman Naif bin Ali al Abri, said: “Regarding the Al Jabal Al Akhdhar Airport, in truth, there are several options for the location, and no final decision has been made yet. Therefore, we will soon appoint a consultancy firm to study these sites and then select the most suitable location based on various considerations and data.”

According to the Chairman, upon the selection of a suitable location, “a feasibility study will be conducted, covering operations, design, costs and so on, until the details are submitted to the relevant authorities to decide whether or not to proceed,” he further noted.

First announced last year, the proposed airport is part of a broader strategy that includes the development of six new domestic airports. Other airports planned include sites in Suhar, Musandam, and Masirah Island.

In earlier statements to the Observer, the Chairman unveiled that the new developments aim to enhance air connectivity to drive tourism, logistics and attract investments.

Last year, a total of 203,629 tourists travelled to the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The airport is expected to further boost visits to the mountain-top destination, which is currently accessible only by four-wheel drive vehicles.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning also unveiled a $2.4 billion development project in the wilayat, the “Al Jabal Al Aali Destination”, which will include 2,527 residential units, hotels and a health and wellness village.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

