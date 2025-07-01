Muscat: Salalah Airport is witnessing a steady increase in passenger traffic, with officials projecting further growth in the coming year.

Dr Ali Bakheet Fadhil told Oman TV that the airport welcomed 626,000 travellers in 2024, with expectations for the figure to rise to 900,000 passengers in 2025.

Dr Ali noted that most of the airlines currently operating to Salalah remain unchanged, with the exception of Saudi Airlines, which has launched its services to the governorate for the first time.

“We welcome the new guests to Dhofar,” he said, referring to the Kingdom’s national carrier.

Saudi Airlines is the only new entrant to the list of operators serving Salalah Airport. The airline now runs three weekly flights from Jeddah to Salalah, he confirmed.

Dr Ali also stated that domestic flights make up 60 per cent of total air traffic to Salalah, while the remaining 40 per cent comprises regional flights, primarily from the GCC and India.

Highlighting connectivity from neighbouring countries, he said Salalah receives 52 flights per week from the UAE, nine from Qatar, nine from Kuwait, and 15 from Saudi Arabia, describing the numbers as a positive increase in regional demand.

