Muscat – The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) has launched the National Strategy for Statistics and Information 2025–2030, marking a major step towards enhancing data-driven governance in Oman.

The strategy was unveiled during a workshop on Wednesday that brought together more than 100 representatives from various government entities to raise awareness on the new framework and discuss its performance indicators.

The strategy is part of national efforts to unify statistical and information systems and to improve coordination among government institutions, ensuring data integration that supports the country’s development priorities and the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Dr Khalifa bin Abdullah al Barwani, CEO of NCSI, said the new strategy provides a comprehensive national framework to advance the statistical and information ecosystem in the sultanate.

“This phase marks the operational launch of the strategy and consolidation of a data-driven culture across government institutions,” he said.

Barwani underlined the fact that success of the next stage depends on strong partnerships between NCSI and other government entities to translate strategic goals into actionable programmes and measurable performance indicators.

He added that the strategy aims to strengthen knowledge-based decision-making, enhance the productive capacity of statistical and information work, and build national competencies capable of employing advanced technologies in the field.

“One of the key components of the strategy is establishment of a dedicated strategy office to monitor progress and ensure the achievement of agreed objectives,” Barwani explained.

The workshop featured presentations, interactive discussions and a review of successful national experiences in developing statistical and information systems. Participants also discussed mechanisms for monitoring the strategy’s implementation and evaluating its performance indicators.

Launch of the National Strategy for Statistics and Information 2025–2030 will enable government institutions adopt integrated, data-driven practices that support effective planning and contribute to achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).