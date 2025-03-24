Muscat: Oman’s fisheries sector recorded a 7.5% growth in the first three quarters of 2024, reinforcing its role in the country’s economic diversification under the Tenth Five-Year Plan (2021-25). The sector aims for an annual 10% growth rate, with a target contribution of 2% to the national GDP.

Dr Salim al Sheikh, spokesman for the Ministry of Economy, reported that the sector’s growth surged to 9.5% at current prices in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, fisheries contributed RO294mn to the GDP, which stood at RO30.64bn for the same period.

Oman has achieved self-sufficiency in fish production, meeting local demand while supporting a growing export market.

Expansion is being driven by strategic projects, including the fishing port and fish canning complex in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm and the Al Khuwaimiyah shrimp farm in South Sharqiyah.

Several initiatives are underway to modernise the sector, including the construction of new marine fishing ports and sustainability projects aimed at preserving marine resources. The Tenth Five-Year Plan includes 224 development projects with a total investment of RO1.6bn, focusing on environmental sustainability, resource protection, and enhancing Oman’s global environmental standing.

Key programmes include the National System for Monitoring and Control of Pollution, the Fisheries Guidance Development Programme, and the Support Programme for Fishing Boats, Equipment, and Accessories. These initiatives aim to improve working conditions, boost production, and encourage more Omanis to join the industry.

Sheikh highlighted additional efforts, such as the Research Vessel Programme for sustainable aquatic resource investment and food security coordination initiatives. Plans are also in place to enhance aquaculture productivity and establish or rehabilitate fisheries research centres in Musandam and Al Wusta governorates.

Infrastructure development is progressing, with the Dibba Port in Musandam now 80% complete. It is set to become Oman’s second-largest multi-purpose port after the Duqm fishing port.

Other port developments include Lima, Kumzar, Raysut, and Shanna ports. These initiatives align with ‘Oman Vision 2040’, aiming to optimise marine resources, expand food industries, increase exports among others.

