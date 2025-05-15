Federal Transformers and Switchgears LLC (FTS), a leading Omani manufacturer of power and distribution transformers, proudly announces its participation in the Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) 2025, taking place at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

As a subsidiary of the Federal Electric Group under The Zubair Corporation, FTS stands at the forefront of precision engineering and sustainable electrification. With a firm commitment to innovation and quality, the company will showcase its advanced portfolio of transformer solutions designed for energy efficiency, safety, and durability across diverse industrial applications.

At OPES 2025, FTS will spotlight its state-of-the-art products and services, including conservator and hermetically sealed transformers up to 20 MVA, engineered for performance and longevity; compact, packaged substations tailored for modern grid infrastructure; specialised transformers for solar, oil & gas, and converter duty applications; dry-type cast resin transformers, known for high efficiency and superior fire safety; and end-to-end service solutions, including on-site maintenance, rewinding, oil filtration, and transformer re-engineering.

“Our participation at OPES 2025 reflects our continued drive to support Oman’s energy transition with safe, sustainable, and technologically advanced solutions,” said Mickey Patel, General Manager at FTS. He also added that “we look forward to engaging with industry leaders, partners, and clients to demonstrate how our local manufacturing capabilities contribute to regional growth and energy resilience.”

FTS invites visitors to explore its innovations at OPES 2025 to discover how the company powers a brighter, greener future.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

