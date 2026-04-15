MUSCAT - The Sultanate of Oman is witnessing a remarkable uptake in the adoption of electric vehicles, driven by the global shift towards clean transportation and the promising economic and environmental opportunities this presents. This trend is supported by a comprehensive national strategy led by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, aimed at establishing the use of electric vehicles as a practical and economical option for society.

According to data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information, the total number of registered electric vehicles in the Sultanate of Oman reached approximately 2,182 as of November 18, 2025, marking a 138% increase compared to 428 vehicles during the same period in 2024. This reflects the accelerating pace of the transition towards this type of sustainable transportation.

Electric vehicles in Oman offer numerous advantages to users, most notably lower operating costs, as the cost per kilowatt-hour is lower than the cost per kilometre of conventional fuel. They also contribute to reducing emissions within cities and neighbourhoods, positively impacting air quality and reducing noise pollution. In addition, these vehicles are characterised by lower maintenance costs due to fewer moving parts, along with a smooth driving experience thanks to their immediate acceleration and remarkable quietness.

The local environment plays a supportive role in this shift, as multi-service industrial cities have become integrated platforms for promoting the adoption of electric vehicles. They provide a comprehensive system that includes car showrooms, equipped maintenance workshops, financing and insurance services, as well as infrastructure capable of hosting charging stations, contributing to transforming the idea of adoption into a daily practice.

Regarding operational challenges and user awareness, Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Badi, a car inspector and programmer, pointed out that the cost of electric chargers has become affordable for users, with the possibility of installing them at home without significant energy consumption. He also confirmed the availability of chargers on roads, while emphasising the need to raise user awareness about not using them for extended periods to ensure everyone benefits.

The Ministry is moving forward with implementing a comprehensive strategy to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, which includes expanding the charging network, providing incentives for consumers, developing a unified digital platform and ensuring compliance with technical and traffic safety standards. These efforts align with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, particularly its focus on a sustainable environment and integrated infrastructure. The Zero Neutrality programme for the transport sector is a key pillar, aiming to gradually reduce carbon emissions to achieve full neutrality by 2050.

The strategy targets increasing the share of new electric vehicles to 25% by 2030, 66% by 2040 and reaching 100% by mid-century. This will be achieved by supporting investment in infrastructure and charging stations, promoting alternative fuels such as hydrogen and biofuels; and enhancing local manufacturing in partnership with the private sector.

Promising industrial investments in the battery sector further strengthen the Sultanate of Oman's position in global value chains. Plans for the first project of its kind for advanced battery materials for electric vehicle and energy storage applications, have been announced. The project will be located in the Salalah Free Zone in Dhofar Governorate, with an initial investment estimated at approximately $216 million, reflecting a strategic direction towards localising clean energy industries.

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