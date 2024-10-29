Muscat – In collaboration with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), the Environment Authority (EA) has launched the ‘Green Industrial Cities Initiative’ (GICI), aimed at establishing green belts in industrial cities and setting criteria for the development of Green Industrial Cities.

In its first phase, GICI plans to plant 400 seedlings across three industrial cities: Rusayl Industrial City, Samayil Industrial City, and Mahas Industrial City.

This initiative reflects the EA’s commitment to coordinate with environmental partners from various sectors to enhance Oman’s environmental indices on a global scale.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).