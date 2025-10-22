Muscat – As part of the national programme for planting 10mn trees, the Environment Authority (EA) has launched a new campaign to cultivate 4mn wild seeds and plant 10,000 native trees in the Al Sireen Nature Reserve, in the wilayat of Amerat, Muscat.

The initiative aims to enhance the ecosystem within the reserve, improve its environmental efficiency, and increase vegetation cover, supporting efforts to combat desertification and promote biodiversity.

Launched in January 2020, the national initiative for planting 10mn trees seeks to expand the sultanate’s green cover and restore natural habitats across all governorates. The campaign, which is aligned with Oman Vision 2040, focuses on planting native, drought-resistant species such as ghaf, samar and sidr to ensure sustainable growth.

According to the Environment Authority, millions of wild tree seeds have already been planted across the country, including 4mn in Dhofar and thousands more in Muscat and Dakhliyah.

The Al Sireen Nature Reserve is one of Oman’s most important protected areas. Home to endangered species such as the Arabian oryx, gazelles, and Arabian red foxes, the reserve covers over 220sq km and serves as a sanctuary for native flora and fauna. Increasing tree cover within the reserve not only enhances its landscape but also strengthens its ecological balance and resilience to climate change.

An EA official said the new campaign reflects the authority’s continued commitment to environmental sustainability. “By planting native trees, we aim to preserve biodiversity, restore degraded habitats, and support Oman’s efforts to achieve a greener, more sustainable future,” the official added

In a related effort, the authority on Tuesday carried out a campaign in Suwaiq to distribute 1,575 seedlings of wild and ornamental trees in the wilayat of Khabourah.

