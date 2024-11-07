Salalah – Dhofar signed agreements for four projects during the official launch of the ‘Neutrality 3’ programme on Monday.

These initiatives are part of the National Programme for Carbon Neutrality and include projects aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability in the governorate.

In a statement, Dhofar Municipality said one project, called Green Belts, focuses on increasing green areas in Dhofar, particularly in regions severely impacted by desertification and lacking tree cover. This initiative will span from Rakhyut in the west of the governorate to Mirbat in the east and include establishing two fences of trees in Dhalkut, a garden of baobab trees in Mirbat, a garden of myrrh trees in Thumrait, and a project aimed at protecting perennial trees.

The second agreement seeks to promote the use of electric vehicles, including cars and buses, encouraging residents to adopt cleaner transportation options. A trial phase of this initiative is set to commence this year.

Additionally, Dhofar Municipality will undertake a project that aims to increase green spaces by more than 2.4mn sqm. The project includes planting over 40bn seeds of pastoral herbs to cover an area of 70sqkm, targeting the absorption of more than 56 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The governorate also plans to enhance electronic services, aiming to process over a quarter of a million electronic transactions, which will contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 300 tonnes.

These initiatives underscore Dhofar’s commitment to environmental stewardship and the pursuit of a sustainable future.

