Muscat - The Al Batinah South Governorate continues to implement development and beautification projects in various wilayats of the governorate with the aim of developing urban environments to meet the needs and aspirations of citizens and visitors.

Among these projects are the beautification of four roundabouts on the main road in Al Rustaq where the completed works have already added unique aesthetic touches that added a distinctive feature to the wilayat.

Development projects underway in Al Batinah South

Beautification and maintenance projects were also executed in the form of parks and gardens in various wilayats of the governorate including Al Taybeen Neighbourhood Park and Barka Park in the Wilayat of Barka, Nakhal Park, Wadi Al Maawil Park and the dam park in the Wilayat of Al Awabi.

In addition, work is currently underway to complete the beautification of Nakhal Park and Wadi Al Maawil Park.

The Parks and Gardens Department continues to study and design new projects in the field of parks and beautification.

The projects involve rehabilitation of the irrigation systems and expansion of green spaces in addition to providing the parks with modern games and recreational facilities that meet the needs of visitors.

The Parks and Gardens Department at the Technical Affairs Department continues to study and design new projects in the field of parks, beautification and afforestation prior to launching a tender in the upcoming period as part of the ongoing drive to improve and develop beautification projects in the governorate.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).