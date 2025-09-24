Asia Mobiliti, Malaysia’s Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) technology company, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), recently announced the first Demand-Responsive Transit (DRT) service in Muscat, said a statement.

The announcement was made during the Gulf Green Mobility Forum held in Salalah.

The pilot project will introduce a community DRT service — a flexible form of public transport that dynamically adjusts routes and schedules based on passenger demand. Utilizing smaller vehicles, this model extends the reach of public transport into neighborhoods that are not served by traditional bus lines, while minimizing empty runs and significantly reducing operational costs, according to reports.

In Oman, DRT offers the convenience of private transportation combined with the affordability of public transport. It provides a scalable approach to improving accessibility, reducing inefficiencies, and developing a more inclusive mobility system for residents, said Asia Mobiliti.

“We believe technology cannot simply be transplanted from one market to another,” said Ramachandran Muniandy, CEO and co-founder of Asia Mobiliti.

“For Oman, we are working closely with the ministry and local partners to tailor the service to the culture and needs of its people, crafting a solution that truly belongs here.”

DRT is a solution that solves the perennial problem in public transport of matching supply and demand. A DRT service responds to variations in demand by adapting its route and schedule.

Mid-capacity vehicles are commonly used for DRT services, and this can include buses, passenger vans, and MPVs.

