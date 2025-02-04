Muscat: Represented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the Sultanate of Oman signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Cyprus, represented by the Ministry of State for Maritime Transport.

The first MoU deals with ways of enhancing cooperation in maritime affairs, while the second relates to the mutual recognition of maritime certificates issued in the two countries.

The MoUs were inked in accordance with the 1978 International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and its amendments.

The MoUs were signed by Eng. Said Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and Marina Hadjimanolis, Deputy Minister of Shipping in the Republic of Cyprus.

According to the first MoU, the two countries will develop bilateral relations with special emphasis on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and freedom of navigation in compliance with national and international laws.

With the framework of the second MoU, the two countries will step up cooperation in the maritime affairs sector through the use of modern technology. The MoU also provides for enhancing maritime safety and security, preventing pollution from ships, addressing ship registration issues and combating illegal acts like piracy.

According to the second MoU, the two sides will also join hands to address climate change challenges by reducing carbon emissions in the maritime transport sector. The MoU also covers the exchange of information, expertise and best practices in the fields of maritime education and training, in addition to improving the working conditions of seafarers.

According to the second MoU, there will be mutual recognition of certificates issued in accordance with the STCW. As a result, the certificates of masters, officers and radio operators will be recognized in accordance with the standards of the Convention. The MoUs reflect the two countries’ efforts to enhance integration in the maritime transport sector in a manner that achieves their strategic interests.

