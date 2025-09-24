Muscat - Oman could potentially become a sought-after destination for wellness tourism, according to Majid Zangooei, Secretary-General of the Health Tourism Development Centre of Islamic Countries.

He made the statement at the 14th Oman Health Exhibition and Conference held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Zangooei mentioned that countries like Türkiye, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tunisia, Malaysia, and others have been actively developing medical tourism.

Speaking to the Observer, he emphasised that Oman, with its beautiful landscape, has the potential to attract health tourists seeking both wellness and medical services.

Zangooei expressed readiness to facilitate connections between Oman and other countries and stakeholders in the healthcare industry.

During a panel discussion at the Oman Health Exhibition and Conference on Strategic Investment in Oman's Health Sector, Dr Yousuf al Balushi, the chief economist of 2040, identified two unique areas in Oman for investment. He suggested that Al Jabal Al Akhdhar could be ideal for rehabilitation and wellness, while Salalah is a popular destination known for its exceptional seasonal offerings.

Balqees al Makhmari, Senior Investment Associate at the Ministry of Health, highlighted Oman's focus on education, training and expertise exchange in the healthcare sector. She emphasised the importance of career development in this field.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

