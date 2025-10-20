MUSCAT: Etlaq Spaceport, Oman’s first commercial spaceflight hub, has welcomed the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) recent decision to introduce a framework governing the approval of commercial space launch activities, marking the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East.

In a statement, Etlaq said the move positions Oman as a regional leader in the growing space economy, which aims to be a global leader in accessible space launch and sustainable space exploration.

The recently issued Civil Aviation Directive (CAD 5-01) sets out the process for coordinating spaceflight activities within Oman’s airspace. Under the directive, companies seeking launch approval must submit an evidence-based safety case to the CAA to reserve launch windows in the Muscat Flight Information Region (FIR). Applications aim to be processed in as little as 45 days, giving operators one of the fastest approval cycles globally, while maintaining rigorous aviation, maritime, and ground safety requirements.

His Highness Sayyid Azzan bin Qais al Said, CEO of Etlaq Spaceport said: “This announcement is a landmark moment for the Sultanate of Oman and for the global space community. By formalising a fast, clear, and internationally credible launch approval process, Oman is showing that it is serious about space launch and that it is ready to host the world’s most ambitious missions. We are proud to stand at the centre of this transformation and to welcome partners from around the world to join us on this journey”.

The spaceport will coordinate directly with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT), CAA, and the National Space Programme to facilitate the timely authorisation of launches.

Importantly, the framework places no limit on the number of launches per year on either the launch service provider or Etlaq Spaceport, allowing the freedom to expand launch cadence as demand grows.

Rawya al Adawi, Acting Director General of Civil Aviation Regulations, said: “The Civil Aviation Authority is pleased to support the safe and coordinated integration of space launch activities within Oman’s airspace. The publication of Civil Aviation Directive CAD 5-01 ensures that airspace use during launch operations is managed in line with international aviation safety standards. This initiative reflects Oman’s commitment to facilitating emerging sectors like space while maintaining the highest level of safety for all airspace users.

Dr Saoud al Shoaili, Director General of Policies & Governance and Head of the National Space Programme, said: “The National Space Programme fully supports this project, as it represents one of the key initiatives under the Oman Space Policy and Executive Programme (2023–2033).

The issuance of the Civil Aviation Directive (CAD 5-01) marks a significant milestone toward the development of the forthcoming National Space Law.”

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

