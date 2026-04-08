MUSCAT: The Central Bank of Oman's relief measures to support small businesses hit by recent heavy rains is drawing widespread public acclaim.

The CBO allowed some borrowers, whose properties sustained direct damage from flash floods, to defer repayments on personal, housing and business loans. The deferment covers a minimum of two instalments and may extend to three in specific cases, including holiday periods. Importantly, no additional interest or profit will be charged on the deferred amounts, and no fees will apply for requesting or processing the deferment.

Abdullah bin Mahmoud al Balushi, a resident affected by heavy rainfall, said the measure has significantly eased financial stress during a challenging period.

“The damage to my home required immediate attention and unexpected expenses,” he explained. “Having the option to defer loan payments gives us the flexibility to prioritise essential repairs without worrying about accumulating financial pressure.” Similarly, Mona bint Said, a small business owner in the food sector, highlighted the importance of such measures for sustaining business continuity. She noted that weather disruptions had directly impacted operations and revenue streams.

“When business activity slows down due to circumstances beyond our control, financial commitments can quickly become overwhelming,” she said. “This decision provides a much-needed buffer, allowing us to recover and stabilise without the added burden of repayments.” Entrepreneurs and business observers have also welcomed the move, noting that it strengthens trust between financial institutions and their clients while demonstrating the CBO's proactive role in safeguarding economic stability. The waiver of additional charges during the deferment period has been particularly praised as a critical factor in reducing financial strain.

On social media platforms, citizens expressed appreciation for the swift response and clarity of the measures, emphasising that such initiatives enhance financial security and reflect a strong alignment between national institutions and community needs.

Experts point out that the impact of these measures extends beyond immediate financial relief. By alleviating stress and uncertainty, they contribute to broader social stability and enable families and businesses to focus on recovery and rebuilding efforts.

They further note that this approach reflects Oman’s broader crisis management strategy — one that balances fiscal responsibility with social support, particularly in the face of increasing climate-related challenges.

The move stands out as a model of how responsive financial policies can effectively support communities while reinforcing confidence in the banks.

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