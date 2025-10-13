Oman Cables Industry, the Sultanate’s leading cables manufacturer and end-to-end solutions provider, is showcasing its comprehensive one-stop renewable-energy portfolio at the Solar & Storage Live 2025 at Riyadh Front.

The event, Saudi Arabia’s largest platforms for renewable energy, with a special focus on solar and storage technologies, runs till Tuesday (Oct 14).

Building on over four decades of industrial excellence, Oman Cables positions itself as a strategic enabler of the region’s energy transition, driving the shift toward cleaner, more efficient, and future-ready infrastructure.

The company’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting the region’s sustainable vision, where sustainability, innovation, and a low-carbon economy are key drivers of industrial transformation, it said.

At the exhibition, Oman Cables features cables for diverse applications, advanced accessories, and real-time monitoring solutions. Among the highlights are E-Path, the next generation of sustainable cable technology, and its high-performance Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cables – PRYSOLAR.

E-Path embodies an industry-first sustainability framework that minimizes environmental impact while optimizing energy efficiency. It integrates globally recognized assessment criteria covering carbon footprint reduction, recyclability, safety, environmental performance, and transmission efficiency, setting new benchmarks for responsible manufacturing and measurable sustainability outcomes. Meanwhile, Oman Cables Industry Solar PV Cables- Prysolar, engineered to connect solar panels, junction boxes, and inverters, deliver superior safety, durability, and performance under the region’s most demanding conditions, from residential rooftops to large-scale solar parks enabling the rapid expansion of renewable-energy infrastructure across the Middle East.

"Throughout Oman Cables journey, we continue to lead with impact by implementing sustainable solutions with high performance innovations.”, said Erkan Aydogdu, Chief Executive Officer at Oman Cables Industry. “Delivering cable solutions that combine technical excellence with measurable sustainability outcomes is essential in building the infrastructure for Saudi Arabia's clean energy future and its industrial decarbonization goals."

