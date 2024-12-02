Muscat – Over 90% of the Oman Botanic Garden, a groundbreaking conservation initiative in Al Khoudh, Muscat, is complete. The project, the largest of its kind in the Arabian Peninsula and among the biggest in the world, is dedicated to showcasing Oman’s native flora while promoting biodiversity and sustainability.

Eng Mohamed bin Mahmoud al Zadjali, Advisor to the Minister of Heritage and Tourism for Engineering Affairs and supervisor of the project, confirmed the progress during a recent Oman TV programme.

Spanning 500 hectares, the garden will feature 1,450 native plant species presented within carefully recreated habitats. “The Oman Botanic Garden includes two biomes representing the distinct northern and southern mountainous regions of Oman and six outdoor habitats, including wadis, sand deserts, and salt flats,” Zadjali said.

Visitors can look forward to facilities such as amenity areas, interactive exhibits, a research centre, and a native plant nursery. Oman’s first cable car will also be part of the garden, offering aerial views of its diverse ecosystems.

The Hajar Mountains Biome will replicate the northern region’s agricultural terraces and rugged landscapes, while the Dhofar Mountains Biome will recreate the southern cloud forest environment, home to unique species like frankincense trees (Boswellia sacra).

Chosen for its rich geological heritage, the garden’s site also features stones dating back to the Cretaceous period, over 70mn years ago. Additionally, more than 100,000 trees will be strategically planted to enhance the garden’s natural appeal.

The project has achieved LEED Platinum certification, reflecting its commitment to sustainable design. Zadjali highlighted the 50,000sqm solar power station equipped with 11,000 solar panels that will generate 20,000kWh of energy for the garden. The structure’s glass facade, built with over 6,100 tonnes of steel and 4,000 glass panels, combines eco-conscious architecture with a modern aesthetic.

Laila Said al Harthy, Head of Botany and Conservation at the Oman Botanic Garden, emphasised the garden’s role as a hub for research and conservation. Facilities such as a seed bank, herbarium, laboratories, and library will support academic study and research. “Field teams have worked extensively to collect and propagate native flora, creating a vital resource for researchers, students, and scholars,” she said.

The garden also aims to engage the public through immersive exhibits and educational programmes, fostering awareness of Oman’s biodiversity and the importance of conservation. Once complete, the Oman Botanic Garden promises to be a centrepiece of the nation’s efforts to preserve its natural heritage for future generations.

